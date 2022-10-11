How one small newsroom transitioned to a 4-day work week

Organizers behind a 4-day work week pilot in the U.K. have found that most of the companies involved are seeing the same amount of worker productivity, if not more. Recent experiments in the U.S. have had similar success, including one at the small nonprofit newsroom, Prism.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Ashton Lattimore, the editor-in-chief of Prism.

