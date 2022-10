For the full story, click here.

We revisit Robin Young’s conversation with Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning author Louise Erdrich about her novel “The Sentence.” The book, which is about a haunting at a Native American bookstore in Minneapolis in 2020, is out now in paperback.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.