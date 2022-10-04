© 2022 KDLG
Herschel Walker allegedly paid for girlfriend's abortion despite running as a staunch anti-abortion

Published October 4, 2022 at 9:33 AM AKDT
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally featuring former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Daily Beast political reporter Roger Sollenberger who first reported that former football star Herschel Walker once paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, and now is running for Senate in Georgia saying he opposes all abortions. Walker denies the story. Sollenberger calls it “a pivotal story at a pivotal time.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

