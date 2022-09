Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey about their new album “This Machine Still Kills Fascists” which sets previously unpublished Woody Guthrie songs to new music.

“This Machine Still Kills Fascists” album cover. (Dropkick Murphys)

