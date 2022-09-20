5 years after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico recovers from another storm

Five years ago Tuesday, Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, causing massive destruction that the island has still not recovered from. Now, it’s reeling from another storm.

Hurricane Fiona blew through Puerto Rico Sunday leaving catastrophic flooding and damage.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd checks in with Lizmarie Vázquez Martínez, who joins us now from Toa Baja, Puerto Rico.

