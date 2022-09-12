© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

5 pieces of career advice, courtesy of Derek Thompson

Published September 12, 2022 at 9:52 AM AKDT
Reporters work on their laptops as Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) speaks during a campaign event at Vernier Software & Technology May 9, 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Reporters work on their laptops as Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) speaks during a campaign event at Vernier Software & Technology May 9, 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Career advice as a genre is almost fatally flawed,” says The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson. But Thompson is asking you to trust him this time. He points out that your career is only “one-eighth” of your life and uses some surprisingly effective economics, psychology, and a little bit of existential math, to offer guidance on how to navigate your working life.

Thompson joins Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks to share his advice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.