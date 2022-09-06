Pakistan ambassador Masood Khan on record floods in Pakistan

Officials are trying to find a way to stop Pakistan’s biggest fresh-water lake from bursting in the country’s southern Sindh province. Record floods have already killed more than 1,300 people, and millions more have had to leave their homes. There are also big concerns about hunger and disease outbreaks.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Masood Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S.

