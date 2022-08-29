U.S. Open begins Monday in New York

The U.S. Open began Monday in Flushing Meadows, New York. Storylines abound with the tournament likely to be generational star Serena Williams‘ last major, while men’s star Novak Djokovic is set to miss his second U.S. Open in a row. Both the men’s and women’s draws appear to be wide open as play gets underway.

Tennis correspondent for the New York Times Christopher Clarey joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd with the latest.

