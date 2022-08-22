Deadliest cases of cervical cancer rising in the United States — what's causing it?

The rate of late-stage cervical cancer has risen in the United States every year since 2001. A new study in the International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecological Cancer shows that while Black women are still most likely to be diagnosed with the disease, the sharpest increases are among white women.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Dr. Jessica Shepherd about why this might be happening and what women can do to prevent it. Dr. Shepard is the founder of Her Viewpoint, an online women’s health forum, and is a board-certified OB/GYN and Chief Medical Officer at Verywell Health.

