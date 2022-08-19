Peltola, Murkowski and Dunleavy top candidates in House District 37 so far

A full breakdown of early results is available on the Division of Elections website

In the special election to fill the open U.S. House seat, Democrat Mary Peltola has garnered more than 42% of the votes in House District 37 — the most of any one candidate so far. The district includes Bristol Bay, the Alaska Peninsula and part of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin each received about 28% of the votes.

Peltola also leads in the House primary , with about 42% of votes so far. Begich has received almost 22%, and Palin garnered 25%.

While Peltola has received the largest chunk of votes in District 37, but that percentage is far lower than Peltola’s home district to the west, in the Y-K Delta.

In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski has won almost 60% of District 37 votes so far. About a third of those were cast as early votes. The closest runner-up is Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka, who received 20% of votes so far. Most of Tshibaka's support came from early voters.

In the gubernatorial primary, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has received 37% of the district’s votes so far, while Independent Bill Walker has received just under 30% of votes counted. About 20% of the votes have been for Democrat Les Gara.

In the primary for state legislature, just over 64% of voters chose incumbent Democrat Lyman Hoffman for Senate District S, while challenger Willy Keppel received just under 38%. Incumbent Independant Representative Bryce Edgmon is running unopposed for District 37’s House seat.

So far, 1,764 votes have been counted for District 37 in the Aug. 16 primary and special elections. The district has a 16.5% turnout rate. But that number will likely change as more ballots are counted.

The full ranked choice voting results will be available on Aug. 31.

Get in touch with the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.