'Wait Wait' for July 30, 2022: With Not My Job guest Jeremy Allen White

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Tom Papa, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Jeremy Allen White and panelists Faith Salie, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Helen Hong. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Say It Is So, Joe; The Robot Queen's Gambit; A Saucy Debacle

Panel Questions

What's Martha Stewart Up To This Week?

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about something that sounds like a crime, but probably isn't ... only one of which is true.

Not My Job: The Bear's Jeremy Allen White answers three questions about Paddington

Jeremy Allen White is the star of the summer's hottest TV show, FX's The Bear, about a celebrated chef running an Italian beef restaurant in Chicago. He may be the star of one bear, but what does he know about the most beloved bear, Paddington?

Panel Questions

Science Supports Bad Manners; Double-DC Comics; You Don't Have the Right To Remain Silent

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Hot Baked Yoga; Tree Love; A Dessert Deserter

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the Pink Sauce controversy, what's the next thing we'll regret buying on the Internet.

