Diana Kennedy died on July 24 at age 99. The British author spent decades chronicling the cuisine of Mexico. Her cookbooks emphasized the regional nuance and ingredients of cuisine many Americans at the time had never known.

She spoke with Here & Now‘s Robin Young in 2011 about her work.

