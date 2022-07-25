Monkeypox is a public health emergency of international concern. How serious is the outbreak?

Japan detected its first case of the monkeypox virus Monday, just after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

There are already more than 2,800 cases in the U.S., and Biden administration officials are reportedly considering a similar announcement.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Carlos del Rio, professor of infectious diseases at the Emory University School of Medicine.

