British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as leader of his Conservative Party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his decision to step down as leader of his own party Thursday. Johnson says he plans to stay on as a caretaker prime minister while his party picks a successor, but there are already calls for him to move aside sooner. Johnson’s departure follows a number of scandals, including lockdown parties during the COVID-19 pandemic and the promotion of a fellow Conservative lawmaker whom Johnson knew had previous sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, about Johnson’s leadership and his legacy.

