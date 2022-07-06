Jean Barett Retires after 14 years as harbormaster and port director

Brian: What made you want to choose this year as opposed to like, last year, next year?

Jean: I had a lot of a lot of different reasons. One, I got sick last year, had some issues, I feel like I need to start taking care of myself a little better and focus on myself, you know, I've always focused on my job and my career. And I've let other things kind of slide so little did I know how busy I was going to be when I decided I was going to retire. So that, you know, did some soul searching after my brother passed away, he was also a radio announcer and another friend of mine, both of them died when they were 60 and I'm soon to be 60 and I'm thinking you know, that's just got to be something into that in there. So, I better take care of better myself.

B: You want to take some time just to relax live your life a little bit more.

J: Absolutely. You know, I got a I got a nice new Harley Davidson last summer and I got 200 whole miles on it before I got sick. So I'm riding my Harley's as much as I can, I'm putting the boat in the water to go fishing up at the lakes, go camping, you know, do some things I want to do.

B: So let's talk a little bit about your career, like some of your what were some of your biggest achievements that you think some of your best projects that you want to talk about?

J: We put in some rental space down there and we have leased lots now. You know, we've been able to keep things running on a city's tight budget, you know, over the years, as far as you know, I always thought that making the harbor more than just a mud hole is always a priority. So I always tried to make the give the my time to the fishermen and get them as much because they're up here making a living there basically my customers so I like to think that I gave them really good customer service.

B: What were some of the bigger projects that happened while you were there? Well, how long were you the Harbormaster

J: 17 years total with the city and 14 of them were at the harbor the projects you know we got the new Napa building put in we had another business going in down beyond it that has pulled out they've decided not to do anything you know, the bulkhead extension. When I started, there was only about 100 feet of bulkhead and now there's probably 225 feet of bulkhead which is nice, especially when people are working their boats, loading stuff, they're not having to carry stuff all the way down the ramp, you know, we got a dock crane down there that comes in really handy for loading nets, ice offloading fish, usually halibut. We bought a grove wheel loader for the city that has come in really handy for us for putting in our float arms. And in the springtime, we've used it as a as a moneymaker. Also, we've leased it out to different places for different projects, and Dillingham,

B: Do you have any advice for CJ or whoever is going to fill that position more regularly? Or even things that like knowing what you know now what you would what you can tell yourself when you first take one of these positions,

J: Have patience, nothing happens overnight. Working for the city, it all takes money. And we know how tight the city is with money. So take your time and have patience work to get things changed as you can. Small steps equal big steps eventually. That’s something that I learned working down the harbor especially because you'd like to see a lot of changes happen and you'd like to see it happen now but when you're talking millions of dollars, it's tough to find that kind of money in the coffers sometimes.

B: Right. Well, is there anything else you wanted to talk about?

J: You know, I just like to thank the city and, and fishermen for the many years of, of enjoyable employment. I met a lot of really good people met a lot of good people around the state through the Alaska Association harbor masters and became very good friends with a lot of them. And valuable friendships are worth, you know, so much.

B: Thanks so much for coming in.

J: Thanks, Brian.