Protests in Akron, Ohio, erupt in response to footage of police killing unarmed 25-year-old man

Video footage released Sunday shows the death of 25-year-old, Jayland Walker. Walker was shot by police in Akron, Ohio, after Walker jumped out of his car and started running away from officers who tried to pull Walker over after an unspecified traffic stop. Protests in Akron sprung up in response.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ideastream Public Media‘s Matt Richmond about the latest information.

