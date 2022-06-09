Primetime Jan. 6 hearing to give the nation a view of the attack on the Capitol

A primetime hearing Thursday night is slated to give the public a detailed view of the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when a pro-Trump mob disrupted the electoral count that is part of the transfer of presidential power in the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

