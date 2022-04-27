Harvard confronts lucrative and painful legacy of slavery

Harvard University has released an extensive report by a committee of faculty members, about its historical ties to slavery.

Tomiko Brown-Nagin, dean of Harvard Radcliffe Institute and chair of the Presidential Initiative on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery, discusses the report’s findings and the creation of a $100 million fund to address inequities.

