Russian strikes continue after U.S. officials visit Ukraine

Russian forces bombed five train stations in central and western Ukraine Monday, according to Ukraine’s state railway company. There was seemingly no pause in the fighting for the Orthodox Easter holiday Sunday, a day that also saw a visit to Ukraine by two of President Biden’s cabinet members.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv — the highest-level visit by U.S. officials since the invasion began two months ago.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Isabelle Khurshudyan, foreign correspondent for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.