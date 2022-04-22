Bad news for the big mouse: Walt Disney World to lose special status in Florida after 55 years

For more than 50 years, Walt Disney World has enjoyed a special status that allowed the amusement park to effectively govern itself. But those privileges came to an end Thursday when the Florida House passed a bill to eliminate Disney’s special district beginning in June of 2023.

The bill’s passage is a victory for Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis, who publicly clashed with Disney after the company criticized his new education law limiting instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in classroom.

We hear more from Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

