New Mexico offers free tuition at public colleges and universities

The Biden administration recently announced that federal student loan payments will be deferred again. But what if you didn’t have to worry about the ballooning price of college tuition, and you never accumulated student debt in the first place?

In New Mexico, residents will soon be eligible to attend public colleges and universities for free, no strings attached. Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Stephanie Rodriguez, secretary of higher education for New Mexico.

