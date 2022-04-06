Demetry Hoseth will wrestle for Concordia College

Dillingham senior Demetry Hoseth is headed to Minnesota to wrestle in the fall. He signed his letter of intent today to wrestle for Concordia College in Moorehead, Minnesota.

Hoseth said he’s dreamed of this moment for years.

“The road here wasn’t easy,” said Hoseth. “I couldn’t have gotten here without all the support I got from my family and friends that show up to watch me compete.”

Dillingham wrestling coach, Reed Tennyson, told the audience gathered in the high school gym a story about Hoseth’s dedication to the sport.

“At 6:30 in the morning…I show up [to the high school weight room],” Tennyson recalled. “He’s inside. And I’m like, ‘What the heck? Where’s your car at?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, I ran here.’ It’s minus five degrees! …So he’s not afraid of hard work and he has a great work ethic.”

Hoseth is the 2021 state wrestling champion in the 135-pound division .

In the fall, Hoseth will be a Concordia Cobber. His coach, Jack Savo, reminded him that he’ll carry the Dillingham Wolverine legacy with him.

“He will bring what he’s learned here from this town, from this community, from his mom and his family,” said Savo. “The Cobbers are getting a wonderful wrestler and more importantly a great young man.”