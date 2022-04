Billionaire Elon Musk has been appointed to Twitter’s board. The move comes after Musk bought 9.2% of the social media company’s shares — nearly $3 billion dollars’ worth.

Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins us.

