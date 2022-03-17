Hungary, with a history of hostility toward refugees, opens its doors to those fleeing Ukraine

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, the consequences of war are spilling over into the rest of Europe.

More than 250,000 refugees have passed through to Hungary, a country known for its hostile policies toward refugees. But despite Hungary’s previous track record with refugees, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán opened the country’s border to fleeing Ukrainians when the conflict began.

We get the latest from Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent who is in Hungary.

