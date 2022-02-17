© 2022 KDLG
As Russia/Ukraine tensions mount, eyes turn to the narrow waterway that runs through Turkey

Published February 17, 2022 at 9:33 AM AKST

As tensions increase over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine, attention turns to the narrow waterway that runs through Turkey where warships can enter the pivotal Black Sea. It’s the crowded Bosporus, where boat traffic rules are carefully spelled out.

NPR’s Peter Kenyon reports on what powers Turkey has over the crowded waters.

