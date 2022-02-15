© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The City of Angels is honoring the Super Bowl champion Rams

Published February 15, 2022 at 2:47 AM AKST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The LA Rams are still basking in the glow of their Super Bowl victory, and the City of Angels is rewarding the team accordingly over the next couple days by changing the iconic Hollywood sign on Mount Lee. The temporary reconstruction started Monday morning, and when the makeover is complete, the sign will read, Rams House. The change isn't quite finished just yet, so, LA residents, don't be surprised if the sign currently reads, Rallywood (ph). It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.