Free community college provision scrapped: What will it mean for low-income and minority students?

Earlier this week, Jill Biden explained at a summit for community college leaders that a free community college provision would no longer be included in the administration’s Build Back Better plan.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of the non-profit Complete College America, and Adrian Bell, a recent graduate of the College of Southern Nevada, a public community college, about the loss of the provision and efforts to make college more accessible to low-income and minority students.

