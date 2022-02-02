North Carolina Supreme Court takes up constitutionality of redistricting maps

WUNC politics podcast host and capitol bureau chief Jeff Tiberii joins Here & Now host Peter O’Dowd to talk about whether the Democratic-leaning North Carolina Supreme Court will uphold newly drawn redistricting maps that will increase the number of Republican-leaning districts — and what it all means for upcoming elections.

