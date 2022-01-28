Sundance roundup: Films to watch out for from NPR's Aisha Harris and film critic Ty Burr

The Sundance film festival wraps up this coming weekend.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Aisha Harris, co-host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour, and film critic Ty Burr of Ty Burr’s Watch List about some of their favorite festival offerings.

Aisha Harris’s Sundance picks

“Nanny”

“Brainwashed: Sex, Camera, Power”

“Marte Um”

“After Yang”

“Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul”

Ty Burr’s Sundance picks

“After Yang”

“Navalny”

“The Janes”

“Cha Cha Real Smooth”

“Emergency”

