French government investigators expose fraudulent vanilla pods

Published January 21, 2022 at 2:52 AM AKST

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. Vanilla is one of the world's most expensive spices. A pound of pods retails for more than $150. But some sellers in France have been accused of food fraud. A multi-year investigation found that only 1 in 4 vanilla pods met government standards. Some have even been dipped in flavoring to hide the fraud. Who said vanilla was boring? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.