The dangers of languishing: Living, but not flourishing

For the full story, click here.

In an op-ed for The New York Times, psychologist Adam Grant puts a name to that feeling borne out of the pandemic — showing up for life, but living without purpose, without aim.

Grant draws on the work of Emory University sociologist Corey Keyes, who coined that feeling “languishing.”

Host Robin Young speaks with Keyes about his research on languishing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.