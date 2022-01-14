Red Cross declares national blood shortage crisis

For the first time ever, the Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis.

The stockpile of blood is running so low that in some places, there’s less than one day’s worth of supply.

Dr. Jennifer Andrews, director of the blood bank at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, joins us to discuss the situation.

