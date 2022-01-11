Be kind to your tax preparer: Filing season is going to be 'frustrating' this year
Tax filing season begins in less than two weeks and the Treasury Department has one word to describe it: “frustrating.”
As the IRS deals with backlogs due to the pandemic and budget cuts, the Treasury is warning of delays in getting 2021 refunds to taxpayers.
Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”
