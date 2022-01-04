A shepherd in Germany enlisted her flock in a COVID vaccine campaign

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A German shepherd enlisted her flock in a COVID vaccine campaign - not a dog but an actual human who is a shepherd in Germany. With the help of some carefully arranged food, she herded her sheep and goats to create a picture best seen from the sky. The health-conscious herd formed a 330-foot syringe - now, not the most conventional form of outreach. But in any case, their message was clear. Get your vaccine.

