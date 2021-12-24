Japanese professor develops lickable TV screen which imitates food flavors

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. Food shows make me crave whatever's on screen, but making it - that's a lot of work. Luckily, Professor Homei Miyashita at Meiji University in Japan is developing a TV screen that can imitate the flavor of food. It's called Taste the TV. Canisters spray flavor on hygienic film. The film rolls over a screen to be licked. So far, it can create the flavor of chocolate. Excellent start, but what about tacos? It's MORNING EDITION.