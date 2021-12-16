Do you have to be really smart to be a scientist or a surgeon? Not necessarily

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. If you've been told something isn't rocket science or brain surgery, it means it's easy. You think you'd have to be really smart to be a scientist or a surgeon. Well, not necessarily. A new study from The British Medical Journal showed that neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers have similar cognition levels as the rest of us. But that doesn't mean that all you need to perform rocket science or brain surgery is to have stayed at a Holiday Inn last night. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.