Giant cargo ship returns to the Suez Canal. This time without incident

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Everybody deserves a second chance, even a giant cargo ship. Last time the giant container ship Ever Given started through the Suez Canal, it got stuck. It took six days for crews to dislodge it. The disruption delayed billions of dollars in trade. On Sunday, the Ever Given got its shot at redemption. It passed through the canal without incident. Egyptian authorities allowed the ship to pass, although they were concerned enough that they declared a state of emergency. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.