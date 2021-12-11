'Wait Wait' for Dec. 11, 2021: With Not My Job guests Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin

This week's show was recorded at the Harris Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guests Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin and panelists Maeve Higgins, Luke Burbank and Cristela Alonzo. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A Gold Medal in Lame Boycotts; The Ghost of Christmas Parties Past; and A Schmear Shortage

Panel Questions

The World's Coolest Prime Minister

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about the value of math, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin on Antarctica

Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin are the co-creators and co-stars of HBO Max's South Side, a comedy about life on the South Side of Chicago. We invite them to play a game we call "Welcome to the REAL south side!" Three questions about Antarctica

Panel Questions

The Insurrectionist's Diet; A Sucky Situation

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Army/Navy Hijinks; Instabreak; and A Vaccine Scheme Falls Apart.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after New York's cream cheese crisis, what will be the next city to suffer a shortage.

