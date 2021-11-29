New Zealand politician gives birth after riding her bike to the hospital

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Julie Anne Genter, a member of New Zealand's Parliament, gave birth to a son this past weekend. She was already in labor when she started out from home. Rather than driving, she rode her bike to the hospital at 2 a.m. on a Sunday morning. Now, in addition to a healthy baby, she has a very illustrative story for one of her policy focus areas - transportation. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.