A German man learns the hard way you can't drive yourself to your driving test

A man in Germany was so close to getting his driver's license. He wanted to be on time for his final test, so he borrowed a van and drove there. Yes, he drove to the final test for his own license. The unlicensed driver parked in front of the instructor, who canceled the test and called police, who are investigating the driver. He says it was a kind of Catch-22. How else do you drive to your own driver's test?