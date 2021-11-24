© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

An Australian man is cited for driving what looks like a motorized cooler

Published November 24, 2021 at 1:58 AM AKST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man in Australia was cited for driving without a license. It's what he was driving that makes this interesting - a black metal cart with chrome running boards, a small engine in the back, handlebars and brakes. And the seat was a big blue ice chest - a motorized cooler. His ride has been impounded by the Swan Hill Police for 30 days, so he should get it back just in time for Christmas. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.