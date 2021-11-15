Purple Heart medal turns up at a Florida garage sale

NOEL KING, HOST:

Noel King

The Purple Heart is a priceless honor, which is why it was weird for Jamie Bath to find one for $2 at a garage sale in Florida. After a little investigation, he found out it belonged to Gus Albritton, a Vietnam War vet who had it stolen from him 38 years ago. Albritton thought he'd never see it again. Then he got a package from Bath in the mail. That medal's taken quite a journey, Albritton said.

