Purple Heart medal turns up at a Florida garage sale
NOEL KING, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Noel King.
The Purple Heart is a priceless honor, which is why it was weird for Jamie Bath to find one for $2 at a garage sale in Florida. After a little investigation, he found out it belonged to Gus Albritton, a Vietnam War vet who had it stolen from him 38 years ago. Albritton thought he'd never see it again. Then he got a package from Bath in the mail. That medal's taken quite a journey, Albritton said.
