3 Women Found Out They Were Dating The Same Man. What Happened Next?

True story - three women found out they were all dating the same man. Instead of resenting each other, they became friends. Abi Roberts, Bekah King and Morgan Tabor fixed up an old bus and went on a months-long road trip across the United States. Their ex-boyfriend told The Washington Post, there are two sides to everything, but I think the best thing right now is to say nothing. And I would absolutely watch this movie.

