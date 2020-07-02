Boy Raises More Than $1 Million For Hospital That Saved His Life

NOEL KING, HOST:

A 5-year-old British boy has raised more than a million dollars by walking 6 miles over the past month. It's so impressive because little Tony Hudgell has two prosthetic legs and he just recently learned how to walk on them. Tony finished his walk this week in front of hundreds of people in his hometown, West Malling. The money that he raised will go to the London hospital that saved his life when he was a newborn.