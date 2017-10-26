© 2022 KDLG
Kansas Republican Says 'Reckless' State Tax Cuts Offer Warning For U.S.

Published October 26, 2017 at 8:20 AM AKDT
Kansas state Rep. Melissa Rooker, right, R-Fairway, speaks to fellow House Republicans about a school funding and tax package, as Rep. Larry Campbell, R-Olathe, follows along, Monday, June 5, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (John Hanna/AP)
Kansas state Rep. Melissa Rooker, right, R-Fairway, speaks to fellow House Republicans about a school funding and tax package, as Rep. Larry Campbell, R-Olathe, follows along, Monday, June 5, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (John Hanna/AP)

When Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback passed massive tax cuts in 2012, the hope was to accelerate the state’s languid economy. A year later, growth slowed and the state deficit shot up.

Kansas GOP lawmaker Melissa Rooker (@MelissaRooker) helped lead the rollback of the tax plan in 2016, calling it “reckless fiscal management.” Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Rooker about that effort and lessons learned from the Kansas tax experiment.

