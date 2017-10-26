Kansas Republican Says 'Reckless' State Tax Cuts Offer Warning For U.S.

When Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback passed massive tax cuts in 2012, the hope was to accelerate the state’s languid economy. A year later, growth slowed and the state deficit shot up.

Kansas GOP lawmaker Melissa Rooker (@MelissaRooker) helped lead the rollback of the tax plan in 2016, calling it “reckless fiscal management.” Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Rooker about that effort and lessons learned from the Kansas tax experiment.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.