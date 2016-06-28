© 2022 KDLG
To Understand Its Future, E.U. Could Look To Its Past

Published June 28, 2016 at 8:11 AM AKDT
(L-R) French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi address a press conference ahead of talks following the Brexit referendum at the chancellery in Berlin, on June 27, 2016. (John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images)
(L-R) French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi address a press conference ahead of talks following the Brexit referendum at the chancellery in Berlin, on June 27, 2016. (John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images)

One of the key backers of Britain’s campaign to leave the European Union was booed and accused of using Nazi propaganda techniques as he spoke Tuesday morning at a special session of the European Parliament in Brussels.

U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage vowed that the United Kingdom would not be the last member state to leave the E.U.  In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted that the E.U. would survive without the U.K.

History professor Bernhard Rieger talks to Here & Now’s Robin Young about the circumstances that led to the formation of the E.U.

Hear The Voice Of The Icelandic Commentator Referenced In This Segment

Guest

Bernhard Rieger, professor of modern and contemporary history at University College London.

