© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

French, Dutch Leaders Among Far-Right Politicians Praising 'Brexit'

Published June 24, 2016 at 9:33 AM AKDT
France's Far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen speaks to journalists at the FN headquarter in Nanterre on June 24, 2016 calling for referendum on EU membership in France after the result of Britain's in-out referendum on EU membership, as Britain voted to leave the European Union.. (Matthieu Alexandre/AFP/Getty Images)
France's Far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen speaks to journalists at the FN headquarter in Nanterre on June 24, 2016 calling for referendum on EU membership in France after the result of Britain's in-out referendum on EU membership, as Britain voted to leave the European Union.. (Matthieu Alexandre/AFP/Getty Images)

Far-right politicians in Europe are praising Britain’s vote to leave the European Union. French leader Marine Le Pen called it a victory for freedom. Dutch politician Geert Wilders called for a similar referendum for the Netherlands.

German politician Beatrix von Storch agrees. Von Storch tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young that wanting to control one’s national borders isn’t racist or xenophobic, “it’s just normal.”

Guest

Beatrix von Storch, member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, and a member of the European Parliament. She tweets @Beatrix_vStorch.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.