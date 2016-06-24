After Push For 'Remain,' London Voters Face Consequences Of 'Brexit'

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

A day after voters in the UK chose to leave the European Union, we take a closer look at the vote, and take the pulse in London, where voters overwhelmingly wanted to remain in the EU.

London is a center of the global financial industry, and it is expected to lose thousands and possibly tens of thousands of jobs because of the “Brexit” vote. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with the BBC’s Caroline Hawley in London.

Guest

Caroline Hawley, BBC senior correspondent. She tweets @carolinehawley.

