Restricting Political Media In The U.K And The U.S.
Democrats in the House of Representatives are staging a sit-in, but C-SPAN cameras are off. Meanwhile, British media organizations are restricted from covering the Brexit vote due to British law. NPR’s David Folkenflik talks to Here & Now’s Robin Young about the restrictions, and how American lawmakers, at least, are circumventing them.
