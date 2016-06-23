© 2022 KDLG
Restricting Political Media In The U.K And The U.S.

Published June 23, 2016 at 8:11 AM AKDT
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 22: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (L) speaks as Assistant Minority Leader Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) (2nd L), and Brady Campaign president Dan Gross (R) listen during a news conference on gun control June 22, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. House Democrats are staging a sit-in on the House floor to demand Speaker Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) not to recess the House without voting on legislation including the bipartisan "No Fly, No Buy" legislation and a universal background check bill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Democrats in the House of Representatives are staging a sit-in, but C-SPAN cameras are off. Meanwhile, British media organizations are restricted from covering the Brexit vote due to British law. NPR’s David Folkenflik talks to Here & Now’s Robin Young about the restrictions, and how American lawmakers, at least, are circumventing them.

Guest

David Folkenflik, NPR media correspondent. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

