With Vote Looming, Financial Industry Braces For A Potential Brexit

There are a lot of jitters in the financial world over a potential Brexit, a British exit from the European Union, ahead of next week’s vote. European banks are bracing for a potential drop in profits, and insurance costs for bank debt increased this week to a five-month high.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young looks at how the jitters are having an impact ahead of next week’s vote with Maggie Lake, host of “CNNMoney with Maggie Lake.”

Guest

Maggie Lake, host of “CNNMoney with Maggie Lake.” She tweets @maggielake.

