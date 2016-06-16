© 2022 KDLG
With Vote Looming, Financial Industry Braces For A Potential Brexit

Published June 16, 2016 at 9:33 AM AKDT
Leave supporters hold banners and flags as they stand on Westminster Bridge during an EU referendum campaign stunt in which a flotilla of boats supporting "Leave" sailed up the River Thames outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, June 15, 2016. A flotilla of boats protesting EU fishing polices has sailed up the River Thames to the Houses of Parliament as part of a campaign backing Britain's exit from the European Union. The flotilla was greeted by boats carrying "remain" supporters. (Matt Dunham/AP)
There are a lot of jitters in the financial world over a potential Brexit, a British exit from the European Union, ahead of next week’s vote. European banks are bracing for a potential drop in profits, and insurance costs for bank debt increased this week to a five-month high.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young looks at how the jitters are having an impact ahead of next week’s vote with Maggie Lake, host of “CNNMoney with Maggie Lake.”

Guest

Maggie Lake, host of “CNNMoney with Maggie Lake.” She tweets @maggielake.

